Matthew Liberatore News: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw was tagged for homers by James Wood in the third inning and Curtis Mead in the fifth and exited the game with the Cardinals in a 4-2 hole, but the offense bailed him out late. Liberatore tossed 59 of 92 pitches for strikes and has lasted at least five innings in all three of his starts to begin the year, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 16 frames. He'll look for his first win of 2026 in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Guardians.