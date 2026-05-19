Matthew Liberatore News: Fans nine in no-decision

Liberatore allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Liberatore began the game well, opening with four scoreless frames. However, he lost steam in the fifth, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks before being pulled. While that soured Liberatore's outing significantly, a positive takeaway is that he racked up 13 whiffs and a season-high nine punchouts after previously not striking out more than six batters in any appearance. Liberatore will carry a mediocre 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 51.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up to be a road matchup against Cincinnati.