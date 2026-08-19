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Matthew Liberatore News: Fans nine in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Liberatore (5-11) took the loss against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

It was a bit of a hard-luck loss for Liberatore, who delivered a quality start and matched his second-highest strikeout total of the year. August has arguably been the southpaw's best month so far, as he's worked to a 4.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 22.1 innings (four starts). Liberatore will take a season 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 125:44 K:BB over 125 innings into his next scheduled outing against Baltimore.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
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