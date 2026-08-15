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Matthew Liberatore News: Gets no help in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Liberatore (5-10) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 5.1 innings as the Cardinals fell 3-0 to the Cubs. He struck out six.

The 26-year-old southpaw put together one of his better performances of the season while tossing 58 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the St. Louis offense got completely shut down as Clay Holmes took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Liberatore hasn't gotten into the win column since before the All-Star break, going 0-4 over his last five starts with a 5.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings. He'll try to snap that streak in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Cincinnati.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
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