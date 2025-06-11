Menu
Matthew Liberatore News: Goes five innings in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Liberatore (3-6) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Liberatore started strong before allowing five runs over his final three frames. While it was encouraging to see the 25-year-old reach 90 pitches after exiting early with fatigue Thursday, he generated just eight whiffs and allowed 12 hard-hit balls. He'll carry a 3.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB across 73.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next week.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
