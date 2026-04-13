Matthew Liberatore News: Inefficient in first loss

Liberatore (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings in a loss to Cleveland on Monday.

Liberatore gave up a solo homer to the second batter he faced in the game and surrendered three more runs in the fourth inning. He needed 105 pitches, only 61 of which were strikes, to get through five frames. Liberatore also continued to struggle to put batters away, as he's now notched exactly two strikeouts in three of his four starts this season. The southpaw gave up just one run in each of his first two outings but has given up exactly four runs in each of his past two starts. On the season, he has a 4.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB through 21 innings.