Matthew Liberatore News: Logs quality start Tuesday

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in six innings Tuesday against the Angels. He struck out four.

Liberatore registered a quality start in his season debut, throwing 53 of his 77 pitches for strikes Tuesday. The Angels did their damage against the 25-year-old southpaw in the third inning, with Luis Rengifo driving one run in on a double and Mike Trout plating two more with a double of his own. Liberatore's next start lines up for early next week in a favorable matchup against Pittsburgh.