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Matthew Liberatore News: Quality start in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Liberatore (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Thursday.

Liberatore was a little less commanding than Michael King, but the former came away with the win when the Cardinals got a go-ahead RBI triple from Masyn Winn in the top of the seventh inning. This was Liberatore's third quality start of the season, and he's won both of his starts in May while allowing just three runs over 11.2 innings. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 4.07 with a 1.43 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB through 42 innings over eight starts this season. Liberatore's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
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