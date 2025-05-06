Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Liberatore News: Season-high eight strikeouts in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Liberatore (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing one run on three hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

During what's already been a promising start to the year for Liberatore, he delivered perhaps his finest performance of the campaign so far. The 2018 first-rounder set season highs in innings and punchouts, generating 17 whiffs in the process. Although his three walks did mark a season worst, Liberatore threw at least six frames and surrendered two runs or fewer for the fourth time in his past five outings. The left-hander owns an outstanding 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB over 41 innings in 2025, but he's in line for a tough test in his next scheduled appearance against the Phillies next week.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
