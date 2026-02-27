Matthew Liberatore News: Strong start this spring
Liberatore struck out three over three innings of one-run ball in Thursday's Grapefruit League outing against the Astros.
The Astros had a split-squad lineup that didn't feature any regulars, so Liberatore's results should be taken with a grain of salt. He pitched well, though, picking up 10 swinging strikes on 51 pitches, which included one whiff on his new splitter. Liberatore has yielded just one run with a 7:1 K:BB in his first five innings this spring. The left-hander is lined up to take the ball on Opening Day for the Cardinals on March 26 versus the Rays.
