Matthew Liberatore News: Strong start this spring

Liberatore struck out three over three innings of one-run ball in Thursday's Grapefruit League outing against the Astros.

The Astros had a split-squad lineup that didn't feature any regulars, so Liberatore's results should be taken with a grain of salt. He pitched well, though, picking up 10 swinging strikes on 51 pitches, which included one whiff on his new splitter. Liberatore has yielded just one run with a 7:1 K:BB in his first five innings this spring. The left-hander is lined up to take the ball on Opening Day for the Cardinals on March 26 versus the Rays.