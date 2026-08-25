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Matthew Liberatore News: Tagged for eight runs vs. Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Liberatore (5-12) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings.

Liberatore started strong with four strikeouts over the first two innings before Baltimore broke through in the third, with home runs from Pete Alonso and Christian Encarnacion-Strand accounting for four runs. The Orioles erupted for seven runs in the fifth, although only four were charged to Liberatore, giving them an insurmountable lead. The left-hander has now taken the loss in six of his last seven starts, though his strikeout production remains a bright spot, as he's recorded 44 punchouts across 35.1 innings during that stretch. Liberatore will seek to put Tuesday's outing behind him and turn things around in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Pirates.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
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