Matthew Liberatore News: Tagged with five runs

Liberatore (0-1) yielded five runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Liberatore stumbled early Monday, serving up a solo homer to Joey Bart in the first inning and allowing three runs in the second. While the poor outing drove his ERA up to 5.84, Liberatore has not walked a batter through 12.1 frames this season. He forced 13 whiffs Monday, with six coming against his slider. Liberatore's next start is lined up to be this weekend at home against the Phillies.