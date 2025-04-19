Matthew Liberatore News: Takes loss despite quality start

Liberatore (1-2) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

Both of the runs Liberatore yielded came in the third inning, the second of which came on a Pete Alonso RBI double. Liberatore was dominant outside of that frame, generating 13 whiffs while logging the quality start on 100 pitches (66 strikes). The 25-year-old southpaw has allowed three earned runs or less in three of his four starts this season and has a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Brewers.