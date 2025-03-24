Matthew Liberatore News: Will get 'long runway' in rotation

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Liberatore will receive "a long runway to figure out what he can do" in the rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals will operate with a modified six-man rotation at the beginning of the season, with Liberatore part of it and Steven Matz pitching in relief for now before making a start on April 16. Michael McGreevy nearly won a rotation spot and looms at Triple-A Memphis, but it sounds as if Liberatore will be given a long leash in the rotation. The left-hander has a career 3.89 ERA as a reliever versus a 5.86 ERA as a starter.