Matthew Lugo News: Headed to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Lugo will head to the Triple-A level after batting .091 with a double, an RBI, and four strikeouts over 11 at-bats in five contests during spring training. The outfielder produced a .232 average with four home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored over 69 at-bats in 31 contests with the Angels last season, he'll look to impress with Salt Lake in an attempt to get another crack with the major-league roster in 2026.

