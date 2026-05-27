Matthew Lugo News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Angels designated Lugo for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the addition of Nick Madrigal. Lugo has spent most of this season at Double-A Rocket City, slashing .258/.382/.406 with three home runs, 11 steals and a 23:40 BB:K over 39 games. He just turned 25 and was once a prospect of some note, so Lugo could draw interest via waivers.