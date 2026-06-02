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Matthew Lugo News: Scooped up by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Royals claimed Lugo off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday.

Lugo had been designated for assignment last week after hitting .258/.382/.406 with three home runs, 11 steals and a 23:40 BB:K over 39 games with Double-A Rocket City. The 25-year-old will report to Triple-A Omaha.

Matthew Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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