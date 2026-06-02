Matthew Lugo News: Scooped up by Kansas City
The Royals claimed Lugo off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday.
Lugo had been designated for assignment last week after hitting .258/.382/.406 with three home runs, 11 steals and a 23:40 BB:K over 39 games with Double-A Rocket City. The 25-year-old will report to Triple-A Omaha.
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