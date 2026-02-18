Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Beginning 2025 at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:49pm

Dubon will start at shortstop for Atlanta while Ha-Seong Kim recovers from finger surgery, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from Houston in the offseason to be the team's primary utility player, Dubon will instead see a near-everyday role out of the gate with Kim potentially sidelined into May. Dubon averaged 439.3 plate appearances for the Astros over the prior three seasons, slashing a modest .264/.299/.378 with little power or speed but seeing action at every spot on the diamond except pitcher and catcher.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
