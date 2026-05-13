Mauricio Dubon News: Clubs clutch two-run homer
Dubon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Atlanta's 4-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Mike Yastrzemski gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the eighth inning, and on the very next at-bat, Dubon extended the team's lead to three runs with a 383-foot homer to left field. It was Dubon's third home run of the season (first since April 6) and his ninth multi-RBI game. He is slashing .263/.321/414 with 19 runs scored and 25 RBI across 165 plate appearances this season.
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