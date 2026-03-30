Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Drives in three runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Dubon went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Dubon drove in a pair with a single in the first inning and added a third RBI on another single in the eighth to stretch Atlanta's lead to 4-0. With Ha-Seong Kim (finger) on the injured list, Dubon has started three of the first four games of the season at shortstop and is 4-for-10 at the plate with a team-leading five RBI.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
35 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
111 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
191 days ago