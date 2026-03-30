Mauricio Dubon News: Drives in three runs in win
Dubon went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.
Dubon drove in a pair with a single in the first inning and added a third RBI on another single in the eighth to stretch Atlanta's lead to 4-0. With Ha-Seong Kim (finger) on the injured list, Dubon has started three of the first four games of the season at shortstop and is 4-for-10 at the plate with a team-leading five RBI.
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