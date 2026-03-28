Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Drives in two in Atlanta debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Dubon went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

Batting seventh in his Atlanta debut, Dubon supplied the last offense in a 6-0 win with a two-run double in the seventh inning off Bailey Falter. The 31-year-old should be an everyday player at shortstop until Ha-Seong Kim (finger) gets healthy, but Dubon's defensive versatility should make him a fairly regular part of manager Walt Weiss' lineups even after he shifts to the bench. How much offense his supplies in that role is a different question, however -- over the last three season in a super-utility role for the Astros, Dubon slashed .264/.299/.378 while averaging seven homers and 4.3 steals a year.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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