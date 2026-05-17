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Mauricio Dubon News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The trip to the bench ends a run of 23 straight starts for Dubon, who struggled to a .599 OPS during that stretch and is currently in the midst of a 1-for-19 slump. The super-utility man's path to regular playing time could take a hit Monday with Eli White (concussion) expected to come off the IL, though the continued absence of Ronald Acuna (hamstring) could still provide at least semi-regular opportunities.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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