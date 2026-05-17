Mauricio Dubon News: Getting breather Sunday

Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The trip to the bench ends a run of 23 straight starts for Dubon, who struggled to a .599 OPS during that stretch and is currently in the midst of a 1-for-19 slump. The super-utility man's path to regular playing time could take a hit Monday with Eli White (concussion) expected to come off the IL, though the continued absence of Ronald Acuna (hamstring) could still provide at least semi-regular opportunities.