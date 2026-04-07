Mauricio Dubon News: Goes yard in Monday's loss
Dubon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Angels.
His ninth-inning long ball off Chase Silseth didn't impact the final outcome, but it did continue a hot start at the plate for Dubon. The veteran utility player is slashing .333/.368/.556 through 10 games with two doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBI as he handles starting shortstop duties for Atlanta. Dubon will be hard to remove from the lineup if he's still providing this much offense when Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is cleared to return, but that decision for manager Walt Weiss is likely still about a month away.
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