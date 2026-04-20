Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Handed day off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Jorge Mateo will receive the nod at shortstop while Dubon receives a well-deserved rest after he had started in 19 consecutive games. With a strong .299/.341/.455 slash line through 82 plate appearances on the season, Dubon should remain an everyday player for Atlanta before likely moving into a utility role once Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is ready to return from the injured list around mid-May.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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