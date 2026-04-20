Mauricio Dubon News: Handed day off Monday
Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Jorge Mateo will receive the nod at shortstop while Dubon receives a well-deserved rest after he had started in 19 consecutive games. With a strong .299/.341/.455 slash line through 82 plate appearances on the season, Dubon should remain an everyday player for Atlanta before likely moving into a utility role once Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is ready to return from the injured list around mid-May.
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