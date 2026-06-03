Mauricio Dubon News: Hits game-winning home run
Dubon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Dubon hit a clutch three-run bomb into the Atlanta's bullpen in right field to give them a 4-2 lead, in which they never looked back from. The super-utility man has been playing left field pretty consistently after moving from shortstop after Ha-Seong Kim came back from injury. This game ended a a 3-for-27 slump since May 23rd, and on the season he's slashing .249/.304/.380 with four homers, 23 runs and 32 RBI in 58 contests.
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