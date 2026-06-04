Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Homers again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Dubon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Dubon provided one of Atlanta's few offensive highlights, launching a solo homer in the eighth inning to cut Toronto's lead. The long ball was his fifth of the season and his second in as many games. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the momentum was short-lived as the Blue Jays answered with four runs in the following frame. Dubon entered Thursday deep into a slump, batting just .129 over his previous nine games, making the multi-hit effort an encouraging sign. The utility man is now slashing .255/.312/.398 with 12 doubles, two triples, 33 RBI and 24 runs scored across 234 plate appearances.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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