Mauricio Dubon News: Projected starting second baseman

Dubon is expected to serve as the Astros' starting second baseman to begin the 2025 season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros appear serious about playing Jose Altuve in left field, leaving a void at second base. Dubon remains best positioned to take advantage of that, though he has struggled significantly in spring training by failing to pick up a hit in 12 at-bats while striking out four times. McTaggart also noted Brendan Rodgers, Luis Guillorme and Zack Short as potential depth options at second base.