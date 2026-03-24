Mauricio Dubon News: Ready for Opening Day
Dubon went 1-for-3 with Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Dubon slapped a single to right field to lead off the third inning. The veteran utility player has looked comfortable during his first spring in an Atlanta uniform, slashing .302/.348/.465 over 16 Grapefruit League games with four doubles, a homer and a steal, and he'll begin the year as the starting shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim completes his recovery from January surgery to repair a torn tendon in his finger.
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