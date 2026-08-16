Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Dubon will get a breather after making five straight starts, three in left field and two at shortstop. Mike Yastrzemski will get the nod Sunday in left, while Jim Jarvis forms a double-play tandem with second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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