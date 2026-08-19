Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Sitting for second time in four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:36am

Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Atlanta appears to have five players -- Dubon, Dominic Smith, Jim Jarvis, Mike Yastrzemski and Sean Murphy -- vying for three spots in the lineup against right-handed pitching for any given game. Dubon and Murphy will end up being the odd men out Wednesday, and the former player has now sat twice in Atlanta's last four games.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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