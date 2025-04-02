Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Stuck in limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Dubon has started only two of six games to begin the season.

Dubon was in contention to be Houston's primary second baseman with Jose Altuve shifting to left field. However, Brendan Rodgers has instead served in that role, while Dubon has started only once at the keystone and once in left field. His role could change as the season progresses, but Dubon looks to be stuck in his typical utility role for the time being.

Mauricio Dubon
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now