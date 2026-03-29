Mauricio Dubon News: Taking seat Sunday
Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Dubon started at shortstop in the first two games of the season and has gone 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI. Jorge Mateo will take over at shortstop for the series finale, batting ninth.
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