Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Dubon started at shortstop in the first two games of the season and has gone 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI. Jorge Mateo will take over at shortstop for the series finale, batting ninth.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
34 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
110 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
190 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
190 days ago