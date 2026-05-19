Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

The veteran super-utility player got the start in left field and hit second behind a returning Ronald Acuna, and Dubon took advantage of the prime placement. The performance snapped a 2-for-23 skid over his prior six games, and on the season he's slashing .256/.312/.395 with three homers, 20 runs and 26 RBI in 46 contests. Even with Ha-Seong Kim back in action as the starting shortstop as well, Dubon could retain a near-everyday role given his defensive versatility.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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