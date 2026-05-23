Mauricio Dubon News: Three more hits Friday
Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Nationals.
Dubon doubled in the first inning and later singled home a run in the bottom of the 10th to send the game to the 11th. It was Dubon's second three-hit game of the week, and he's now on a five-game hitting streak. After opening the season as Atlanta's shortstop, Dubon has mainly been handling left field this month with Ha-Seong Kim back from injury. Dubon is slashing .269/.321/.407 with three homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored and a 12:32 BB:K across 196 plate appearances this season.
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