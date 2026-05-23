Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Three more hits Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:10am

Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Dubon doubled in the first inning and later singled home a run in the bottom of the 10th to send the game to the 11th. It was Dubon's second three-hit game of the week, and he's now on a five-game hitting streak. After opening the season as Atlanta's shortstop, Dubon has mainly been handling left field this month with Ha-Seong Kim back from injury. Dubon is slashing .269/.321/.407 with three homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored and a 12:32 BB:K across 196 plate appearances this season.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauricio Dubon See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago