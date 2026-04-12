Mauricio Dubon News: Trio of hits in win

Dubon went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over Cleveland.

With Michael Harris on paternity leave, Dubon started Sunday's contest in center field and continued to produce at the plate with a three-hit performance. Through 15 games, the 31-year-old has been among the most productive hitters on Atlanta, slashing .351/.373/.561 with eight extra-base hits, 10 runs and 11 RBI. With such strong play and Ha-Seong Kim (finger) not close to returning from the injured list, Dubon should continue to see regular action at shortstop and around the diamond wherever manager Walt Weiss needs him.