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Mauricio Dubon News: Trio of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dubon went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over Cleveland.

With Michael Harris on paternity leave, Dubon started Sunday's contest in center field and continued to produce at the plate with a three-hit performance. Through 15 games, the 31-year-old has been among the most productive hitters on Atlanta, slashing .351/.373/.561 with eight extra-base hits, 10 runs and 11 RBI. With such strong play and Ha-Seong Kim (finger) not close to returning from the injured list, Dubon should continue to see regular action at shortstop and around the diamond wherever manager Walt Weiss needs him.

Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves
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