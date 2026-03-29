Maverick Handley Injury: Exits Triple-A game due to ankle

Handley was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning of Triple-A Norfolk's 6-2 loss to Nashville on Sunday after being hit in the left ankle by a pitch, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster during the offseason, Handley ended up sticking around in the organization and was expected to serve as catching depth at Norfolk in 2026. Handley will likely be sent in for further tests as the Orioles look to determine the severity of his ankle injury.