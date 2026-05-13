Maverick Handley News: Called up to majors
Baltimore recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was elevated to Baltimore as the corresponding move for Dylan Beavers (oblique) being placed on the 10-day IL. Handley will be the third catcher on Baltimore's 26-man roster, providing some insurance with Samuel Basallo regularly starting as the designated hitter.
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