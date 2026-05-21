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Maverick Handley News: Claimed by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Atlanta claimed Handley off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

With both Drake Baldwin (oblique) and Sean Murphy (finger) on the injured list, Atlanta is a bit thin at catcher at the moment, so the team will bring in Handley to provide some extra depth at the position. He'll report to Triple-A and would likely join the big club only if an injury strikes another one of Atlanta's backstops. Hurston Waldrep (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Maverick Handley
Atlanta Braves
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