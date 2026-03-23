Maverick Handley News: Cut from big-league camp
The Orioles reassigned Handley to minor-league camp Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley logged 47 plate appearances in the majors in 2025 while the Orioles contended with multiple injuries at catcher, but the 28-year-old was never viewed as anything more than a stopgap option and was dropped from the 40-man roster over the winter. He'll remain part of the Orioles organization for the 2026 campaign, but he's likely to spend the entire season at Triple-A Norfolk unless Baltimore is down two of Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo and Sam Huff at any point.
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