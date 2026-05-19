Maverick Handley News: DFA'd by Baltimore
The Orioles designated Handley for assignment Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and has now lost his place on Baltimore's 40-man roster. Handley has had two stints in the majors this season and struck out in his lone plate appearance.
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