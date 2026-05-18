Maverick Handley News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Handley struck out in his lone plate appearance during his brief time with the big club. He's clearing off the active roster to make room for the return of Jackson Holliday (hand).
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