Maverick Handley News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley arrived in the majors Saturday to provide insurance behind the plate after Adley Rutschman (ankle) landed on the IL, but the former will now return to the minors without playing a game for the O's. Cameron Foster was recalled from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
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