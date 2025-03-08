Max Acosta News: Bumped to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Acosta to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Acosta's option to Triple-A will act as a promotion of sorts, as he spent all of last season in Double-A as part of the Rangers organization. The 22-year-old went 3-for-11 with a home run in his first spring with the Marlins, and a lack of depth in the big-league infield keeps the door open for Acosta to debut in 2025.