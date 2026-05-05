Max Anderson Injury: Nearing return from IL
Anderson has gone 4-for-7 with two home runs, two walks and one stolen base over three rehab games for Single-A Lakeland since Triple-A Toledo placed him on its 7-day injured list April 5 due to an unspecified injury.
Anderson had recorded a hit in each of his first four games of the season with Toledo before hitting the shelf. The 24-year-old infielder looks poised to return to the Toledo lineup soon, though it's unclear if he'll be activated for the start of the affiliate's six-game homestand against Memphis or if he'll continue his rehab assignment in the Florida State League.
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