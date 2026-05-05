Max Anderson headshot

Max Anderson Injury: Nearing return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 9:24am

Anderson has gone 4-for-7 with two home runs, two walks and one stolen base over three rehab games for Single-A Lakeland since Triple-A Toledo placed him on its 7-day injured list April 5 due to an unspecified injury.

Anderson had recorded a hit in each of his first four games of the season with Toledo before hitting the shelf. The 24-year-old infielder looks poised to return to the Toledo lineup soon, though it's unclear if he'll be activated for the start of the affiliate's six-game homestand against Memphis or if he'll continue his rehab assignment in the Florida State League.

Max Anderson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Anderson See More
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
173 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
201 days ago
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
250 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Offseason Stash Candidates
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Offseason Stash Candidates
Author Image
Dan Marcus
256 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
288 days ago