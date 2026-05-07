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Max Anderson Injury: Returning from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Tigers reinstated Anderson from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list on Thursday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Anderson was placed on the 7-day injured list due to an unspecified injury on April 5. The 24-year had played in some rehab games with Single-A Lakeland, where he went 4-for-13 with with two home runs, four RBI, a stolen base, and 2 free passes.

Max Anderson
Detroit Tigers
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