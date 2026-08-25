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Max Clark News: Goes deep in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Clark went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Clark hit his second MLB home run and first at home in the fifth inning as the Tigers scored three times to erase a 1-0 deficit. The rookie outfielder has been scuffling a bit lately, as he came into Tuesday's contest having gone just 1-for-12 across his previous four games, but Detroit is incentivized to keep giving him regular playing time. Clark's prospect pedigree suggests he'll continue to figure things out quickly in the majors and develop into a strong fantasy asset.

Max Clark
Detroit Tigers
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