Max Clark News: Heating up in minors

Over his last eight games for High-A West Michigan, Clark has a .988 OPS, one home run, two stolen bases, six RBI and eight runs scored.

Clark has been solid all season at High-A, but he's really kicking things into high gear recently with four multi-hit efforts over those eight contests. He's now slashing .263/.417/.392 overall across 58 games for the Whitecaps. The 20-year-old is one of the top prospects in baseball, and while the Tigers figure to be patient with him, Clark is already showcasing the skills that make him such an intriguing talent.