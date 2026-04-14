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Max Clark News: More walks than Ks at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Clark is slashing .352/.439/.537 with zero home runs, six steals, a 15.2 percent walk rate and a 7.6 percent strikeout rate in 14 games for Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers are currently deploying a combination of Javier Baez and Matt Vierling in center field with Parker Meadows (broken arm, concussion) on the 60-day injured list. Clark will certainly stay at Triple-A for the rest of the week, as the Tigers gain an extra year of control by keeping him down until April 20, but once that threshold is passed, Detroit could hand the keys to Clark in center field. As with many great up-the-middle prospects, Clark's power is a little behind the rest of his tools, but he is such a good pure hitter that he should get the most of his average raw power.

Max Clark
Detroit Tigers
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