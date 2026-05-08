Max Clark News: Scuffling at Triple-A
Clark is batting .138 (8-for-58) with a double and no home runs in his past 15 games with Triple-A Toledo.
The 21-year-old had a hot start to the campaign with a 1.010 OPS and 10:6 BB:K in his first 17 Triple-A contests, but his production has cratered since mid-April. Clark remains one of Detroit's top prospects, but he'll likely need to show he can consistently handle Triple-A pitching before he's in serious consideration for a promotion.
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