Max Clark headshot

Max Clark News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Clark was reassigned to Minor League camp Monday.

This was the expected outcome for the top prospect, who has yet to appear above the Double-A level and is still only 21 years old. While Clark went just 2-for-18 with five strikeouts in Grapefruit League play, he still managed to impress manager A.J. Hinch with his preparation and attention to detail, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Clark will likely see time at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he could force himself up to the majors if he plays well in the minors, though he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster first.

Max Clark
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
40 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
116 days ago