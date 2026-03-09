Max Clark News: Sent to minor-league camp
Clark was reassigned to Minor League camp Monday.
This was the expected outcome for the top prospect, who has yet to appear above the Double-A level and is still only 21 years old. While Clark went just 2-for-18 with five strikeouts in Grapefruit League play, he still managed to impress manager A.J. Hinch with his preparation and attention to detail, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Clark will likely see time at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he could force himself up to the majors if he plays well in the minors, though he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster first.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds7 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club11 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues40 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More