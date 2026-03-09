Max Clark News: Sent to minor-league camp

Clark was reassigned to Minor League camp Monday.

This was the expected outcome for the top prospect, who has yet to appear above the Double-A level and is still only 21 years old. While Clark went just 2-for-18 with five strikeouts in Grapefruit League play, he still managed to impress manager A.J. Hinch with his preparation and attention to detail, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Clark will likely see time at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he could force himself up to the majors if he plays well in the minors, though he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster first.